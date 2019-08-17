GALVESTON
The island's first beach-building project since 2015 is scheduled to begin Monday and will both reinforce a previously constructed beach and add new sand west to Babe’s Beach.
It’s a major project that will open about eight new blocks of sand to tourists and residents, and is part of an ongoing effort by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees to extend beach in front of the western area of the seawall and to restore eroded beaches.
The park board maintains island beaches.
The $20.9 million project involves laying 711,000 cubic yards of sand from 61st to 83rd streets and has been in the works for several years.
The project — a partnership among the park board, Texas General Land Office, city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — is possible because every 18 months to 24 months, the corps dredges the ship channel of sandy material to make it easier for ships to pass.
“To maintain navigation, we use various kinds of dredges to keep the navigation channels clear of shoaled sediment,” said Tricia Campbell, an operations manager at the corps’ Galveston district.
Once the dredge connects to the 16,000 feet of pipe already laid near 61st Street, sand will be pumped into the area, Campbell said.
Crews with heavy machinery then smooth out and place the sand along the shoreline strategically to form a beach, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The actual beach-building part of the project costs about $8.2 million and should take about three or four weeks to complete, corps spokeswoman Breeana Harris said.
“It will appear darker while coming out of the pipe, but after placed, will lighten up within a couple of days,” Harris said.
Having more beach in front of a business is a big help to attracting tourists and more customers, said Velvet Johnson, general manager of Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd.
“Look at the area over there by Pleasure Pier,” Johnson said. “It’s crazy busy all the time.”
Having a nicer, wider beach means more people in the area and more chance for business to walk into the restaurant, Johnson said.
The new beach shouldn’t affect Galveston Island Beach Patrol operations once the new sand is laid, beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
When the park board created Babe’s Beach in 2015, beach patrol added four lifeguard towers to the new beach, Davis said.
“We try to keep our towers where they’re not more than four blocks apart,” Davis said.
Beach patrol likely can oversee the new beach with its existing guard towers, but will reassess that once it knows exactly how much sand the project added, Davis said.
This time of year is ideal for creating a beach, Davis said.
“When you first re-nourish a beach, it’s steeper, so it has more challenges with rip currents,” Davis said. “Since they’re going to finish this beach at the end of the season, it has six months to reset and turn into normal sand conditions.”
This means that by the summer season, when more people use the beach, there'll be fewer rip currents in the area, Davis said.
This operation is very similar to the 2015 Babe’s Beach project, Campbell said.
Crews in 2015 laid 640,000 cubic yards of sand between 61st and 75th streets, a $23 million project that created Babe’s Beach, named in honor of A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, an island native and former state senator.
Crews will start opening up sections of the beach as they’re completed, Campbell said. When finished, the beach should be about 300 feet wide, she said.
