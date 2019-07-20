Torrina Harris has been named the Communities of Care Coordinator for the Family Service Center of Galveston County.
Harris will coordinate the center's Communities of Care Initiative, among other duties.
Harris is pursuing a degree in social work at University of Houston-Clear Lake and serves as a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County.
— Angela Wilson
