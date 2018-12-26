TEXAS CITY
A hotel employee shot during a suspected robbery died Sunday, Texas City police officials said.
The employee, who police identified as Teresa Lynn Custer, 37, had been working at Fairfield Inn at 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway on Friday evening when she was shot, police officials said.
She was airlifted to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston and died of a gunshot wound to the head about 11 a.m., John Florence, a spokesman with the Galveston County Medical Examiner, said.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, he said.
Police are seeking a black male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall who witnesses said fled the scene in a white pickup truck, police officials said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Custer’s death means the crime is now being investigated as a capital murder, Texas City Assistant Police Chief Jess Colwell said.
“The incident began as armed robbery, it would go up with an injury, but with death, under state law, it goes up to capital murder,” he said.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they're urged to call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.