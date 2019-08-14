DICKINSON
Homeowners working to have their houses raised through FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance Program learned this month the federal agency has backed out of paying some construction costs, requiring them to either pay out of pocket or go back to the drawing board altogether in some instances.
FEMA’s retreat comes on the heels of a recently passed state law, HB 2439, which forbids municipalities from dictating what materials can be used for building projects beyond basic federal requirements.
As a result, FEMA decided to withdraw funding for certain items on houses built under the grant program, such as skirting, the material that obscures the area beneath raised houses from public view.
In Dickinson, skirting on three sides is required by city building code if landscaping alone doesn’t cover the raised area. In addition, according to Dickinson code, skirting materials have to be “durable,” meaning low-cost solutions like lattice are unacceptable.
For some participants in the FEMA program, having to take on the cost of paying for skirting could mean backing out of the program altogether, a result neither the city nor the county wants, officials said.
A PATH FORWARD
“I need to get these people’s homes raised to keep them safe,” said Jim Gentile, the county’s director of Grant Administration, who oversees the FEMA program in the county.
FEMA’s decision, based on the new state law, didn’t make sense to Gentile or to Dickinson City Administrator Chris Heard, who held a meeting Monday with homeowners to talk about the problem.
“We’re trying to find a path forward for all of you,” Heard said at the meeting.
“As of Sept. 1, when the new law goes into effect, we can no longer dictate what materials you use, but we’re still going to require skirting. We won’t be changing our ordinance.”
Heard offered some options to homeowners, including the city approving some building materials it might have frowned on in the past, and the possibility of getting a variance from the city’s Board of Adjustments based on hardship.
“Basically, that means they would legally not be able to follow the law,” Heard said. “It gives them a pass around the city ordinance.”
NOT READY TO LEAVE
Homeowner Alan Jones said the new rules won’t affect him or his plans to raise his house.
“Look, I’m just happy FEMA’s giving me the money to get my house off the ground,” he said.
Like others at Monday’s meeting, Jones has gone through a long application process, has met with architects and had plans drawn up and has contracted to have his house raised.
Cost adjustments will have to be made to agreed-upon budgets, subtracting the cost of skirting, but Jones will be able to absorb that cost, he said.
For some at the meeting, though, the new rules present a problem.
Pamela Bieri applied to the program in 2015. Her home has been flooded three times — in Hurricane Ike, in a three-day rain storm and during Harvey. Paying for skirting for her house could cost more than $50,000, Bieri said.
“I just don’t see how this new rule could apply retroactively,” she said. “Hundreds of houses have been raised and these restrictions just came out of nowhere.”
No houses in the current iteration of the program can be grandfathered under previous guidelines, Gentile said.
The cost of skirting comes on top of what it will cost Bieri to have the attached garage in her house replaced when the rest of the house is raised, she said.
Dickinson codes require that every house have a garage, either attached or detached, and the FEMA program doesn’t cover the cost of replacement.
“My family is telling me to just get out,” Bieri said. “But I’m attached to this house. My husband died here. I’m just not ready to leave it.”
Neither does Bieri want her house to lose value because she has to choose a lower-cost solution to having her house raised. The state is recommending that homeowners might settle for a “beach-style” structure, raised on pilings with the bottom exposed, a solution that doesn’t meet Dickinson code but could be allowed under special dispensation, if the Board of Adjustments approved it.
Heard estimated that of the 11 households caught in this funding snafu, about half have indicated interest in applying for a variance based on hardship, an option Bieri is considering, she said.
But that is just a temporary solution, Dickinson Director of Development Zach Meadows said.
“In the long run, we want more people raising their houses, so this is going to continue to be an issue,” Meadows said.
