Virus Outbreak Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19 Sept. 17 in Austin.

 Eric Gay/AP file photo

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans that they are individually responsible for keeping themselves healthy and stemming the spread of coronavirus, and he assured that he won't be ordering any shutdowns.

The Question of the Week is: Do you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott that no large-scale shutdowns are necessary despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state?

