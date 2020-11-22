Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans that they are individually responsible for keeping themselves healthy and stemming the spread of coronavirus, and he assured that he won't be ordering any shutdowns.
The Question of the Week is: Do you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott that no large-scale shutdowns are necessary despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.