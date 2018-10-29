The November general election will mark the third time the College of the Mainland has had a construction bond on the ballot since 2007, but it’ll be the first time Texas City commissioners have voted to support such a measure.
The $162.5 million construction bond, which will be used to expand the college campus with three new buildings, among other infrastructure upgrades, would see local taxes raised by about $141.55 per year. Texas City commissioners voted unanimously to back the bond at a meeting earlier this month — something they didn’t do when the college tried to pass similar bond measures in 2007 and 2011.
Commissioners chose to back the bond this year because of the role the college, the main campus of which is at 1200 N. Amburn Road, plays in the city’s economic landscape, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said.
“We feel like it’s important because of a couple things,” Doyle said. “Education of not only our kids in this area, but also the adults and young adults who are so important to the city.”
College officials estimated the new buildings the bond money would pay for, which include a new health building, a new industrial careers building and a new student center, could help almost double the college’s enrollment to about 8,000 students. About 4,700 students took classes at the college this semester.
Commissioners didn’t take similar votes of approval during previous bond elections because no one approached Doyle about putting it on the agenda, he said. This time around, city commissioners Jami Clark and Phil Roberts both contacted Doyle about putting an item in support of the bond on a meeting agenda.
The college’s process technology program is what inspired Clark, who has two sons that received associates degrees from College of the Mainland, to push for formal support from the Texas City commissioners.
“I just think that we have this great asset in our community and we need to support it,” she said. “I see the difference it made in my own kids’ lives and I think everyone needs to have that opportunity.”
A big part of why the city chose to support the current bond measure while it didn’t do so before might have something to do with the fact that College of the Mainland officials purposely sought input from surrounding communities about what it should do with any money voters give it, Ruth Rendon, communications officer for the college said.
College of the Mainland officials, while developing a new academic masterplan that would help guide the purpose of the new buildings, asked community leaders in healthcare, engineering and technology what they needed from the school, Rendon said. The chambers of commerce for the cities of Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Dickinson, League City, Clear Lake and Texas City-La Marque also support the bond measure, she said.
“Out of all the bond measures, this was the first time the college sought support from the community,” Rendon said. “Before it was much more internal.”
