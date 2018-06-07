They figured out what went wrong with a phone call.
Leno Rios, the financial controller for League City’s Lucas Construction Co., called the Galveston County Treasurer’s Office on a Monday. It was just after he got back from a vacation, and, unusually, a payment from the county for some street construction work hadn’t arrived.
He called his contact in the county finance office, who, before his vacation, had promised in an email she had taken steps to transfer the money into a company account.
“I asked her ‘where is my money?’” he said.
That’s when the confusion reached its peak. The county employee had never sent that email, Rios was told. The county had received a message from Lucas Construction confirming the payment had been received.
A powwow ensued. Rios and his boss went to the county offices and exchanged information, and the truth was quickly apparent — they’d been scammed.
Galveston County officials confirmed this week the county had sent $525,000 to a person pretending to be Lucas Construction, in a crime that was apparently perpetrated mostly through fake email accounts.
The county Thursday still was reviewing what exactly went wrong that allowed payment to be made to the wrong back account, Galveston County Treasurer Kevin Walsh said. A debriefing of county staff members is planned for next week, when the county auditor returns from a vacation, he said.
“Obviously, there was a failure,” he said. “I’m not going to point fingers at anybody.”
What is known is that somebody was able to forge a document requesting the county’s purchasing department change the destination of a $ $525,282.39 payment to Lucas Construction for Hurricane Ike-related road repairs the company completed in San Leon earlier this year.
Galveston County Commissioners approved the payment May 21 — as part of a discussion-less vote that approved 230 checks and payment transfers, and $3.6 million in payments, in one fell swoop.
The unknown person sent an email, with an attached document, requesting the change. The document bore the signature of one of Lucas Construction’s executives, Walsh said. County officials later learned the signature was a fake.
Things didn’t start to appear wrong until a couple of days later, Rios said. While Galveston County payments usually arrive within a few days of commissioners’ approval, this one lingered. Rios was on vacation but exchanged emails with a person that he thought was a county employee.
That person had apparently reached out to Rios and Lucas Construction to promise the money was on the way and delay the construction company calling the treasurer’s office.
“The bad guys knew how to stall,” Walsh said.
It was only after two full weeks had passed, and a complaint was made to a county commissioner, that a problem was first really noticed, Walsh said. On Monday, after the phone call and the meeting, the crime was identified.
Galveston County is not the first government agency to fall victim to this type of trick, known an automated clearing house scam.
In 2016, the city of El Paso was defrauded out of $3.2 million by scammers who managed to change the destination of city payments on a streetcar project.
As of the end of 2017, the city, which worked with the FBI to investigate the scam, had recovered only about $1.9 million of the fraudulent payments.
Similar scams have also hit the Community College System of New Hampshire and Sedgwick County, Kan.
That county was able to recover about $466,000 of the $566,000 it had sent to a faked construction company. Most of the reimbursed money came from Sedgwick County’s insurance company.
In Kansas, investigators were able to identify and arrest a man from Brookhaven, Ga., for wire fraud in connection with the scam. George S. James faces up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted, according to The Wichita Eagle.
County officials could not confirm Thursday whether its money was insured. Lucas Construction has been fully paid for its construction work, Rios said.
Walsh said the county has put new policies in place to ensure that it doesn’t fall for such a scam again. County employees are required to now confirm with a company if they receive a request for a change in bank account information. They can no longer trust what they see in an email, Walsh said.
“You need to make independent contact,” Walsh said.
It’s not clear how the scammers exactly knew the payments were coming or got a hold of a faked signature. Both Walsh and Rios pointed out that county posts extensive information about payments and contracts on its website. The information is posted three days in advance of any commissioners court meeting.
No one has been fired or suspended because of the theft, Walsh said. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scam.
In other places such scams had happened, the FBI has also investigated. However, an FBI spokesman on Thursday said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.
