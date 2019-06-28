Harrison Guy, a La Marque native, was grand marshal of last week’s Houston Pride parade, an event that drew somewhere between 500,000 and 700,000 people.
Guy, 42, was the first ever black male appointed to the position, a point of pride for a man who has accomplished a number of firsts in his life, including being the first homecoming king at La Marque High School.
Despite not being on the football team, not a sports star, but rather a self-described “very feminine,” not-yet-out gay teenager with lots of energy and big dreams, Guy was the school’s first king.
“I knew some other schools had done it, elected a king in addition to homecoming queen, so I went to our counselor and asked if we could do it,” Guy said. It took some convincing, but school officials finally agreed, and to his surprise, Guy was chosen.
“I wore a white tuxedo and a blue tie,” he said.
Guy lives in Houston with his husband, a brother in the gay fraternity Delta Phi Upsilon, and will be marching in Sunday’s World Pride parade in New York City alongside his fraternity brothers and a predicted 3 million others, capping off Gay Pride Month at the world’s largest Pride celebration.
“Nothing beats riding at the front of the parade,” Guy said, reflecting on last Saturday’s Houston event. “I wore a black T-shirt that said Very Black Very Proud.”
Guy got permission from the parents of two Houston LGBTQ youth to have them walk with him in the parade, a major highlight of the day, he said.
The second highlight was having the Boss Street Brass Band from Austin march alongside him, led by Ormide Armstrong, better known as “Peewee” to his fellow La Marque High School grads.
“Peewee was the drum major at La Marque and I was the Dancing Cougar,” Guy said.
As the school’s sports team mascot, Guy got to develop his skills as a dancer and performer. He went on to study in New York for two years with the Alvin Ailey Company, then returned to Houston and became a professional dancer and choreographer, founder and artistic director of the Houston dance company Urban Souls Dance Company, an award-winning modern troupe.
His sister Tamicia Guy, who still resides in La Marque, said her brother’s audition to be the Cougars’ mascot was unforgettable. That was in 1993.
“I don’t think most people in his class knew that he was such a good dancer until he auditioned for mascot,” she said. “All my girlfriends were in the bleachers with me and when he started dancing, all the classes just stood up and cheered. Nobody knew he had those skills.”
Tamicia was aware of her brother’s many talents, she said. He was always dancing and singing and putting on performances at home, around the neighborhood and at church.
“I knew from the time he was little that he’d grow up to be a performer,” she said.
Guy went off to college at Prairie View A&M University, but not before accomplishing another first his senior year at La Marque High School.
An annual event, the Girls’ Senior Dance, similar to a debutante ball, had been racially segregated up to that point with a white girls’ dance and a black girls’ dance.
“My senior year, we said we want to do it together,” Guy said. “I was class president, so I was involved in those discussions. We were the first ones to have done it together.”
That was his first dabble in activism and the lesson stayed with him, he said.
“I’ve remained an activist because I discovered you can make a change,” he said.
Guy teaches dance at the High School for Visual and Performing Arts in Houston and works in the finance department at the University of Houston when he’s not dancing, choreographing or working as a community activist. He has served on Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, on the Democratic National Committee’s LBGT Advisory Board, as a member of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus and as the NAACP of Houston’s LBGTQ community coordinator.
“None of this would have happened if I hadn’t had my community in La Marque that protected me and praised me for being different,” Guy said.
Growing up, he was loved, protected and cared for by family and friends in a tight-knit community that fed each other, worshipped with each other and had coffee out on the porch every morning, he said.
“Where I live now, everybody’s on the go all the time, but I’ve found other ways to create community with the relationships I’ve cultivated, with people who have some kind of synergy together,” he said. “I’m always trying to recreate that feeling I had growing up.”
