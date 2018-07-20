GALVESTON
A Santa Fe man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of young children, officials said.
A Galveston jury on Thursday found Michael Bryan Luke, 62, guilty and sentenced him Friday to 40 years in prison. He is not eligible for parole, prosecutors said. Luke had faced a minimum of 25 years to 99 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.
Luke was arrested in August 2015 when he was reported to Santa Fe police. He was accused of abusing for years two children between the ages of 7 and 9, prosecutors said. Jurors heard the victims' testimony during a trial this week in the 122nd District Court.
— Marissa Barnett
