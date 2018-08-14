SANTA FE
Some parents want an independent review of how Santa Fe’s public school district monitored and disciplined Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the teenager accused of killing 10 people inside Santa Fe High School during a shooting May 18.
The school board’s president, however, said he was not aware of any plans to formally review how district educators and administrators had interacted with Pagourtzis while he was a student and before the shooting.
Forgoing a review would set Santa Fe Independent School District apart from most others, which have conducted such reviews after school shootings occurring over the past 20 years.
“Many, many, many community members and parents have been asking for that,” said Mark Bratcher, a member of a group of Santa Fe High School parents who have organized to advocate for security and policy changes since the shooting.
Independent reviews after other school shootings have generally sought to identify signs school officials might have missed in students who went on to commit mass school shootings. In some cases, reviews found students had not received services they were legally entitled to and that school officials had failed to document behavior that might have triggered intervention efforts before a shooting.
Santa Fe ISD officials, citing student privacy laws, last week declined to answer specific questions about Pagourtzis’ history as a student — including whether he’d ever been disciplined or received counseling through the school.
The district also declined to describe its plans to conduct an internal or independent review of itself.
“Due to FERPA privacy issues, the district is not able to provide information on the student-related matters in response to your questions,” said district spokeswoman Patti Hanssard. “I cannot comment on matters that are part of a pending investigation. And, of course, the tragic events at Santa Fe High School in May remain part of an active investigation both inside and outside of the school district.”
The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act is a federal law that protects student educational records from being made public.
Pagourtzis was a junior at Santa Fe High School at the time of the shooting. He was at one time a member of the junior varsity football team. Little else has been released about his educational history.
Hanssard did not elaborate on what the district’s investigation entailed, but as of Tuesday, officials had not announced any plans to make that review public or to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.
The district has declined several requests to interview district Superintendent Leigh Wall.
NOT AWARE
Last week, the school board’s president said he did not know any details about how the district was conducting an internal review — or when one would be conducted.
“I’m not aware of any formal process taking place right now,” said J.R. “Rusty” Norman. “Some of that is almost perpetual, it’s ongoing. I’m sure at some time, I feel like, we would do something like that, once the dust has settled.”
The school board has spent most of the summer focused on increasing security at its schools. The board has not discussed any kind of review or report on the actions of its own employees regarding the shooting.
Norman said he was unsure how much public desire there was for an independent investigation, and that the district had been as open as it could be in responding to questions and criticism from the public.
“I think we get reviewed by the public all the time,” Norman said.
ASKING FOR IT
Parent groups have asked the administration to conduct a review, but haven’t gotten a definitive answer about whether one will be done, Bratcher said.
Bratcher has organized meetings between school administrators and parents, but said some questions about how the district handled Pagourtzis remain unanswered.
No one has said whether teachers or administrators noticed changes in behavior and moved to address those if they did, he said. The school district hasn’t described how it investigated, and dismissed, claims that Pagourtzis was bullied, he said.
“When you have an in-house review, it seems like there’s a conflict of interest,” he said. “You don’t have outside checks and balances.”
Some parents are doubtful they will get answers.
“I would be surprised if anything like that happened,” said Jessica Hagewood, a former school board candidate and parent of Santa Fe ISD students. “I don’t think they would want to admit anything went wrong.”
Hagewood speculated the district was worried about admitting liability in a public way.
PARKLAND
Public reviews of school district actions before and during mass shootings have been common in places such as Parkland, Fla.
Last week, under a court order, the Broward County School District released a report by the Collaborative Education Network of Tallahassee revealing how educators had handled the educational career of Nikolas Cruz, the suspected Stoneman Douglas High School shooter.
The report revealed Florida officials failed to give Cruz special-needs assistance to which he was legally entitled.
The school district commissioned the study in March, less than a month after the Florida shooting.
ARAPAHOE
Other districts have commissioned similar reports after shootings.
In October 2013, a student armed with a shotgun entered Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colo., and shot a classmate in the head. She died eight days later.
The University of Colorado’s Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence conducted an independent review of that shooting. That report revealed the Denver-area high school failed to identify warning signs in the suspected shooter.
The study was part of arbitration agreement between the victim’s family and the district and began two years after the shooting.
Although the reports often reveal similar missed warning signs and failures to act, each new report has value, said Beverly Kingston, director of the Colorado University Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence.
“There’s a lot of lessons that we were able to learn from missed opportunities of threat assessment protocols that weren’t necessarily followed,” Kingston said. “If the report was done by the school district, I don’t know if they would have necessarily come out.”
Some of the obstacles to completing a report are funding, as well as the possibility that a report only illuminates that schools have failed to implement lessons learned from past shootings, she said.
“If an external entity were to come together and say ‘We want to learn from this’ there is a lot to be learned from these shootings,” she said. “Unfortunately, what we’re learning is the same things again and again.”
Independent investigations also were ordered to resolve questions after the Virginia Tech shooting and the Columbine shooting, among others.
LOCAL INVESTIGATIONS
Other ongoing investigations might reveal unknown but important aspects of what happened before and during the Santa Fe shooting.
A Galveston County grand jury last week indicted Pagourtzis on one count of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation focused on events on the day of the shooting.
Pagourtzis’ legal defense team may investigate his educational history, but it’s too early to say whether that will be part of his defense at trial, said Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis’ attorney.
The school district could also be compelled in a lawsuit to answer some questions about its handling of Pagourtzis. However, as of Aug. 10, Santa Fe Independent School District had not received any claims or demand letters to indicate it would be sued over the shooting.
