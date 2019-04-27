GALVESTON
The city needs much more input from the public before it’s ready to move ahead with a proposal to trade some downtown streets for more green space, officials said last week, after hearing the first details of the plan.
The proposal by the American National Insurance Co. would involve closing 20th Street between Market Street and Mechanic Street and constructing a plaza that spans between the company’s headquarters, One Moody Plaza, and the planned site of the company’s new parking garage on 21st Street.
The plan would add landscaping to the east side of downtown, said Scott Webb, company real estate manager.
“The idea was born out of trying to get our 900-plus employees in that building across the street without having to wade in foot-and-a-half deep water in that area,” Webb said.
The area could provide a focal point for the eastern side of downtown, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
Collins represents downtown.
“This would anchor this street, but there are things we can do in that entire stretch to make it more walkable, make it more attractive,” Collins said.
But there are still a lot of questions left to be answered, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“I’m really concerned about flooding down here,” Cole said. “I have a lot of reservations about this right now.”
This area of the downtown isn’t conducive to pedestrians, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“I don’t really see this space as a public space,” Listowski said. “It’s not really big enough to host events.”
Listowski also worried about the effect closing public streets would have on other businesses in the area, he said.
That’s one concern among several of Lynn Eanes, owner of Galveston Automotive Professionals, 1918 Mechanic St., she said.
Eanes is worried the plaza will exacerbate flooding in an already flood-prone area, will remove the street parking now on 20th Street and will set a precedent for companies closing streets, she said.
“When anybody comes to the city and says we want to close the street for our business, the citizens should have input because the citizens own the streets,” Eanes said.
There won’t be any increased flooding in the area because of the proposed plaza, said Blair Korndorffer, principal architect at Diamond Development Group, the firm designing the plan.
“We’re actually providing more conveyance than what’s there,” Korndorffer said. “There will be zero impact. There will be no change.”
If the city council decides to move forward with the project, the city would retain ownership of the street, city Executive Director of Development Services Tim Tietjens said.
The city could issue the company a license to use the public street, which would have to go through the city’s planning commission for approval, he said.
This planning commission process would require a public hearing, he said.
The company welcomes additional public input, American National President and CEO James E. Pozzi said.
“There are some additional steps to be done,” Pozzi said.
Trolley tracks run through the section of 20th Street proposed for the plaza, but the construction won’t hold up the trolleys’ return, Pozzi said.
The city has been anticipating the trolleys, which are undergoing repairs caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008, for some time now.
A schedule proposed to city council aims for a January 2020 completion date.
