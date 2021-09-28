GALVESTON
A district judge has dismissed a lawsuit the state brought against Galveston Independent School District over its mask requirement after the attorney general’s office and district came to an agreement late Monday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: September 28, 2021 @ 2:04 pm
GALVESTON
A district judge has dismissed a lawsuit the state brought against Galveston Independent School District over its mask requirement after the attorney general’s office and district came to an agreement late Monday night.
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(5) comments
So the requirement is a requirement, except that it's not. Subtle.
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:50 AM UTC
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected half their class with COVID-19 after reading aloud without a mask, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reports that an unvaccinated elementary school teacher in Marin County, California, went to work for two days with COVID-19 symptoms before getting tested for the virus, a test that came back positive May 23.
First it was a "study" with 2 hairdressers. Now it's a "study" with 1 teacher. Next study will have 0 people, I guess. The moral of this anecdote is: if you are sick stay home.
I thought the moral was “you can’t fix stupid.”
This again proves that it was virtue signaling by Paxton. If he really cared he would have had someone their to represent the State. But he didn't care to begin with, he just wanted to flex his values.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.