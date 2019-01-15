Bridget Broussard-Guidry, a NASA employee for more than 35 years, has seen her fair share of government shutdowns. But this one is different, she said.
“We don’t see an end in sight with this one,” she said. “They aren’t even at the table communicating and working together to come up with a solution. We’re being used as political pawns.”
As the government shutdown entered its 25th day Tuesday, Broussard-Guidry was among more than 50 federal employees protesting outside NASA's Johnson Space Center in favor of reopening the government, she said.
The protest was organized through the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2284, a labor union, and included workers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, among others, Broussard-Guidry, Local 2284 president, said.
The shutdown began in late December when President Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a measure to keep the government funded unless it included $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives refused to do. It officially became the longest shutdown in the country’s history over the weekend.
Trump in a conference call with supporters Tuesday showed no signs of backing down on his demands, The Associated Press reported.
"We're going to stay out for a long time, if we have to," Trump said. "We'll be out for a long time."
The House and Senate also announced they would stay in session, canceling an upcoming recess week at home if the shutdown continued, which seemed likely, according to The AP.
With some 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, Trump suggested the partial shutdown that has clogged airport security lines and shuttered federal agencies was going smoothly, according to The AP.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon told reporters Tuesday he expected U.S. economic growth to slow to nothing this quarter if the government shutdown continues, according to The AP.
The main goal of Tuesday's protest was to raise awareness about how the shutdown was affecting furloughed federal employees, Justin Bautista, a NASA employee, said.
“A lot of my own family and others aren’t paying attention to world news and didn’t know that I was furloughed and that there’s a partial government shutdown," he said. "Part of that was that it started during the holiday season.”
Federal workers sent home during the shutdown missed their first paychecks Friday.
Bautista is still working but is not getting paid, he said. Going without a paycheck is stressful, he said.
Broussard-Guidry agreed, adding that the issues stemming from the government shutdown weren't just limited to federal employees, but would be felt by people in the entire region.
“NASA is a small community, so when we’re out of work, the businesses around NASA also suffer,” Broussard-Guidry said.
Broussard-Guidry hopes that Trump is listening and sees that federal employees don’t support the shutdown, she said.
“If it were something that would benefit the greater American people, we don’t mind sacrificing a paycheck or two,” she said. “But Trump’s wall, as he calls it, is not fair to the American people.”
NASA recently was voted one of the best government employers, and workers are eager to go back, Broussard-Guidry said.
Both houses of the U.S. Congress late last week approved a measure to guarantee back pay to the employees, and Trump on Thursday said he would sign the bill, according to a report by The Hill.
“Since we are a labor union, we are trying to show there are resources out there,” Bautista said. “Nothing big, but we just want to let members know we’re here, and obviously affected too. It’s not just NASA, but all civil service employees.”
