FRIENDSWOOD
Residents across Galveston County are calling for neighborhood drainage improvements, but the most effective way for local leaders to reduce flooding is by improving flow along Clear Creek, according to a report by a Friendswood committee.
“The issue with flooding is Clear Creek,” said Steve Rockey, a councilman and chairman of the Friendswood Drainage Subcommittee, which recently presented its findings to the city council. “But any fixes are going to be expensive and take a lot of time.”
The committee’s results focused solely on possible flooding solutions in Friendswood itself, but its findings echo what many local leaders and officials have said in the months since Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain in some parts of the county and badly flooded many houses and businesses in August 2017.
“We’ve had extensive development along the entire watershed,” said County Commissioner Ken Clark, who represents the northern parts of the county and served on the drainage subcommittee. “That means a lot more water is coming down at higher velocities from places like Pearland. But there haven’t been improvements to Clear Creek. At some point, the community here has to decide what is priority.”
The committee — composed of residents, local officials and city administrators — worked with Rice University professor Philip Bedient to develop modeling for the creek during Hurricane Harvey and project what difference various proposals would have made to peak water surface elevation levels during the storm, according to an April 1 presentation.
“The report gives us a vast toolbox of methodology to be able to address Clear Creek,” Clark said. “Whether it’s detention ponds, buyouts or new development requirements or elevating houses.”
The report projects how much each of several different possible solutions might have reduced the water level during Harvey. The best possible combination would be raising the bridge over FM 2351, de-snagging along the creek and creating a terrace around it, according to the report.
Under the terracing method, crews would build a 200-foot terrace on both sides of the creek without straightening the channel, according to the presentation. That method alone could have reduced water levels near the FM 2351 bridge during Harvey by more than 3 feet, according to projections.
The results of the drainage study are incredibly helpful, but a complicating factor is how expensive solutions might be, Rockey said.
All told, the solutions projected in the report could cost more than $300 million, records show.
“You’re going to have to spend money from other agencies to fix some of this, whether it be federal, state or county,” Rockey said. “But you can’t attract that funding without using some of your own — you have to put money on the table first.”
Though the committee’s findings and recommendations speak directly to Friendswood officials, leaders at other county cities said they were paying attention to the results and that it echoes calls for regional solutions.
“All of us have an interest in this,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “We’re all working on this together.”
Much of the drainage committee’s report is meant to prepare Friendswood for a bond referendum, like the one League City has planned for May 4, Councilman Larry Millican said.
“What they’re doing now is what League City did last year when we went through that series of engineering studies,” Millican said.
But while much of Friendswood’s research is limited to Clear Creek, the same might also be true of Dickinson Bayou, Clark said.
And Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters told The Daily News she thinks the region was closer to working together on solutions.
“We know we can’t do it alone,” she said. “It takes a partnership. And I think we are getting closer to that, as opposed to all the individual drainage districts. We had a meeting where everyone came to the table and realized this will take a group effort to do this regionally based on watersheds.”
The drainage committee’s report calls for the city to present voters with a $32 million bond proposition, the money from which would be spent over 15 years for projects along the main channel of Clear Creek, according to the April 1 presentation. The committee also recommends hiring a full-time drainage coordinator to create a long-term strategy, among several other recommendations.
“I am encouraged council will direct staff to take action on a number of the recommendations made,” Friendswood City Manager Morad Kabiri said Monday. “In fact, I will be presenting them with an item on their next agenda in May seeking that direction.”
