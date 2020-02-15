The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius opened the second day of Mardi Gras Galveston on Saturday with a sea-themed float.
The fun and frivolity continued all the way to The Strand as thousands of people from Texas and around the country joined in on the fun this weekend.
