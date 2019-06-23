KEMAH
For any small community of about 2,000 souls, the loss of a well-known police chief would be a tough change to take. But for the second-biggest tourist destination in Galveston County, it’s one of only several visible adjustments residents are going through in recent months.
Since May 4, residents have ushered in a new mayor in Terri Gale, who replaced Carl Joiner, the city’s mayor since 2015; they have grieved the death of Chief Chris Reed and last week welcomed a new councilman.
“A little bit of change in leadership, especially in elected positions, isn’t new,” Gale said. “But this has just been a lot of visible change.”
Gale campaigned for office on a platform of improving drainage and traffic and increasing code enforcement. And, in the month or so since the May election, Gale and city administrators have begun work on some of those projects.
For instance, the council last week approved spending up to $205,000 on a comprehensive drainage plan for the city, largely in response to Hurricane Harvey.
The council also appointed Isaac Saldana, a builder and resident of Kemah Oaks, to fill the unexpired term of longtime Councilman Matt Wiggins, who resigned at Gale’s urging to fill a spot on the city’s water board, Gale said.
Wiggins has previously served on that board, he said.
But while the council started work Wednesday on some of Gale’s goals, her early tenure as mayor has been anything but expected.
Sworn in on May 15, Gale’s first full meeting as mayor was supposed to happen on June 5. But absences and a vacancy led to the meeting being canceled, and just two days later Reed, 50, was knocked off his boat and drowned.
Reed’s death left many in Kemah shaken, and even some city officials, including Administrator Wendy Ellis, have declined to comment about the matter, citing their emotions.
“He was just such a visible face,” she said. “And, I don’t want to diminish or take away anything his family, but we also lost a family member.”
Kemah’s newly renovated council chambers, completed just before the May election, still feature Reed’s nameplate affixed to the seat he used to occupy during council meetings.
The city council last week discussed how to go about selecting a new police chief, but took no action and might call a special meeting as soon as this week to further consider its options, Gale said.
And, as Gale and the new members of council move forward, they will also have to address the strains of regional growth.
City officials expect to lose sales tax because of a Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion of state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook through Kemah.
Businesses already have moved or closed because of the massive $210 million project, which will widen the highway from six lanes to 12 lanes.
Kemah is the county’s second-biggest tourist destination, behind only Galveston Island and attracting about 4 million tourists each year.
Mayoral terms in Kemah are two years.
