Juneteenth celebrants traveled down Highway 6 in Hitchcock at the city’s annual Juneteenth parade Saturday. Several area churches and local organizations took part in the event which commemorates the June 19, 1865, reading of General Order No. 3, announcing the total emancipation of slaves following the Civil War.
— Stuart Villanueva
