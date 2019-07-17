GALVESTON
A local veterinarian accused of rape in Louisiana, and two other people, were charged Wednesday in a scheme involving false prescriptions for amphetamine drugs, according to court records.
Todd Glover, 37, of Hitchcock; Victoria Scales, 24, of Santa Fe; and Justin Cyr, 20, of Santa Fe, all were arrested and charged Wednesday with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
A Galveston County grand jury indicted the three Wednesday, said Austin Fletcher, an assistant district attorney in the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
The indictment accuses Glover of “writing prescriptions for animals for other than a valid medical purpose” and of illegally possessing the drugs. Glover, Scales and Cyr worked together to commit the fraud, according to the indictment. The indictment didn’t provide more details about how the fraud is alleged to have been committed, and Fletcher said he could not provide more information on Wednesday afternoon.
The indictment came after an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, Fletcher said. The charges stem from an incident in August 2014, although the investigation began in late 2018, Fletcher said.
It was around that same time that Glover was accused of rape and sexual battery in Louisiana. Glover is charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, according to court records.
Police officials have released few details about those charges against Glover, but in March, the family of a girl he’s accused of assaulting sued him for more than $100,000 in damages.
That lawsuit accused Glover of giving the girl, called Jenny Doe in the lawsuit, and two other minors drinks that contained medication. The drinks incapacitated them and allowed Glover to sexually assault them while they were unconscious, according to the lawsuit.
In March, the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and officials from the state’s veterinary board raided Glover’s business, The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe, as part of their investigation.
Glover’s veterinary license was suspended in January after the veterinary board found he did not keep proper records of his supplies of some drugs, including ketamine, tramadol and diazepam.
The suspension order alleged Glover repeatedly prescribed Adderall to his animals and his employees’ animals, when it wasn’t therapeutically needed.
Tuesday’s indictment appears to focus on that allegation. The indictment accuses Glover of writing false prescriptions for “dextroamphetamine or amphetamine or amphetamine salts.” Adderall, a drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, contains amphetamine salts.
Glover was being held at the county jail on $200,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. Cyr and Scales were no longer listed in custody, according to jail records.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide booking photos of Glover, Cyr and Scales on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.