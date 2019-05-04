Tickets are now available for the Gamma Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's second annual Ennis Williams Jr. Memorial Scholarship Luncheon.
The luncheon will be at noon May 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
Clifford Houston, professor emeritus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the keynote speaker. Houston will address the issue of science, technology, engineering and math within an emerging workforce.
Tickets are $25 a person and can be purchased from any member of the fraternity.
For information, call Leonce "Hank" Thierry at 409-771-4470, or visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com.
— Angela Wilson
