FRIENDSWOOD
City officials say a new ordinance is meant to reduce the burden on city staff members caused by people filing requests for records under the state open-government law.
But a group of residents, led by the county’s tax assessor, argues the measure is an instance of government closing itself off from public scrutiny.
“I feel that the ordinance was the city secretary hoping to cut down on the number of requests they receive,” said Cheryl Johnson, the county’s tax assessor and also a Friendswood resident. “This is not to prevent a burden to the city, except at giving out information.”
The city council in a 5-2 vote Monday approved an ordinance limiting the time staff members spend fulfilling public records requests to 15 hours a month or 36 hours a year before it begins to charge people for the labor.
The ordinance is in line with a recent Texas legislative change to the state open-government law, an expert said.
The Texas Legislature in 2017 approved an amendment to the Texas Public Information Act, establishing the 15-hour monthly limit, in response to a small town in East Texas receiving hundreds of requests from one person, said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
The measure includes exemptions for news reporters and government officials who might file public records requests, city staff members said.
The final bill is the result of compromise between state legislators and open-government advocates, Shannon said.
“We weren’t necessarily overly enthusiastic about changing the law,” Shannon said. “But since Rep. Trent Ashby was set on doing it, we wanted to be part of the solution. So, we worked with his office on what is acceptable and this was the compromise.”
Still, state public information experts are keeping an eye on how local governments are using the new power and are open to advocating for changes if they see abuse, Shannon said.
Friendswood city staff members wanted the ordinance to narrow some of the requests and recoup some of the city’s cost to fulfill such requests, City Secretary Melinda Welsh said Monday.
City staff didn’t yet have much data on what would change with the new ordinance, but estimate about three or four people during 2018 would have reached the limit and that it might result in the city saving several hundred dollars, Welsh said.
When asked for more information about the types of requests the city had received, the city staff instructed The Daily News to file a public records request.
In response to that request, city officials released an 87-page list of all of the requests received in the past six months. Many people filed only one or two requests, but several people had submitted several requests, records show.
Two council members argued the new ordinance wasn’t worth the trouble.
“To me, this is about cost,” Councilman John Scott said. “If you’re only going to recoup $300 or $400, or even $1,000 per year, this doesn’t seem to make sense. Is it worth the exercise?”
Other council members, including Steve Rockey, said they would have liked to see more data before voting and questioned some of the wording in the ordinance.
Both Scott and Rockey eventually voted against the ordinance.
But Welsh argued that tracking work on records requests would be simple and the transition wouldn’t be difficult.
After the council approved the ordinance, several residents said they were planning to file even more records requests and didn’t like the change.
“To me, the government is the keeper of people’s records,” Johnson said. “This is not their information. If the reason for this is to cut down on requests, that’s for the wrong reason.”
