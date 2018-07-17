A Galveston County jury on Monday began deliberating the fate of a League City man accused of beating his stepdaughter to death, but ended the day without a verdict.

Evan David Nolan, 28, is facing his second trial after a February mistrial.

Nolan, who is charged with murder, is accused of beating to death Whitney Williams, 6, while he was watching her and his 1-year-old daughter in 2016 in the family’s apartment.

After the first trial, a Galveston County grand jury re-indicted Nolan on a murder charge on June 19.

Nolan initially was facing a capital murder charge.

Proving someone is guilty of capital murder requires showing that person intentionally or knowingly killed a child, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.

With first-degree murder, prosecutors have to show that someone committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, either intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence, Poole said.

First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of five to 99 years, or life, while capital murder carries an automatic life sentence.

The jury will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. today, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

