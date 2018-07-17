A Galveston County jury on Monday began deliberating the fate of a League City man accused of beating his stepdaughter to death, but ended the day without a verdict.
Evan David Nolan, 28, is facing his second trial after a February mistrial.
Nolan, who is charged with murder, is accused of beating to death Whitney Williams, 6, while he was watching her and his 1-year-old daughter in 2016 in the family’s apartment.
After the first trial, a Galveston County grand jury re-indicted Nolan on a murder charge on June 19.
Nolan initially was facing a capital murder charge.
Proving someone is guilty of capital murder requires showing that person intentionally or knowingly killed a child, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
With first-degree murder, prosecutors have to show that someone committed an act clearly dangerous to human life, either intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence, Poole said.
First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of five to 99 years, or life, while capital murder carries an automatic life sentence.
The jury will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. today, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Shawhan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.