Grieving the sudden loss of a loved one is hard enough, but in December 2016 the family of James Mabe had to contend not only with his death, but the knowledge that as he lay stricken with a heart attack, a police officer lifted more than $2,000 meant for Christmas presents from his pocket rather than rendering first aid.
Looking back on those events, Michael Mabe, son of James Mabe, said he has found some closure after the officer pleaded guilty and the family came out on top in two subsequent legal battles.
But some things won’t ever sit right in Michael Mabe’s mind, he said.
Michael Mabe wants to see video of the police officer stealing money from his dying father, and wants to know who inside the Texas City Police department has reviewed it. The department first denied his request for the video because of an ongoing investigation, he said. Now it says he’ll have to pay thousands of dollars to get it, Mabe contends.
“If I knew for a fact that the body camera footage wasn’t looked at, I would feel much better,” Mabe said.
Former Texas City police officer Linnard Ray Crouch, 42, in October 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree felony theft from a person by a public servant and was sentenced to 10 years probation for stealing about $2,400 in Christmas present money from James Mabe.
Just before that plea agreement, James Mabe’s family reached an undisclosed settlement with the city of Texas City and Crouch over the incident. And a judge in Galveston County district court awarded Michael Mabe a $156,800 judgment against Crouch in a separate lawsuit, court records show.
Despite those legal vindications, however, Michael Mabe is still concerned about how it all happened, he said.
THE ENCOUNTER
James Mabe was visiting his son and wife Dec. 19, 2016, at an office in Texas City when Linda Mabe gave him $2,400 to buy Christmas presents, according to lawsuit documents.
Shortly after leaving the office, James Mabe suffered what was suspected to be a cardiac episode, and his car came to a stop in the road, an attorney said.
Later, at the emergency room, Crouch approached the family, told them he was the officer that assisted James Mabe and gave Linda Mabe a bag containing only a few hundred dollars, Michael Mabe said.
“For a guy to come look you in the face and do that, you think there almost has to be a misunderstanding,” Michael Mabe said.
CASE CLOSED
Michael Mabe tried calling Robert Burby, chief of police at the time, a total of three times before someone with the department on Dec. 22, 2016, told him they’d look into matters, Michael Mabe said.
A detective called Michael Mabe on Jan. 3, 2017, and told him officers had investigated the matter, the officer had done an exemplary job, that Michael Mabe could file a formal complaint with the department, but as far as police were concerned the case was closed, Michael Mabe said.
“I was pissed at this point,” he said.
ANGRY SON
Michael Mabe tried taking the case to several different agencies before the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office told him it would take the matter to someone in the department, he said.
On Jan. 17, 2017, Joe Stanton, assistant police chief at the time, penned a memo to Burby, provided to The Daily News, that he had found body camera video that appeared to show Crouch taking money from James Mabe’s right front pocket.
“I have reviewed Officer Crouch’s body camera video and have observed Officer Crouch to have removed money from Mr. Mabe’s right front pocket he appears not to have reported,” Stanton said. “I would recommend that the reports and videos from the medical call case 16-11928 be sent to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit for review.”
RESIGNED AND INDICTED
Crouch resigned from the police department on Jan. 30, 2017, and was indicted by a grand jury on felony theft charges on Sept. 13, 2017.
Stanton, who is now chief of police, did an upstanding job through the whole process, Michael Mabe said.
He still wonders, though, whether the detective who concluded Crouch had done an exemplary job missed the video or something worse happened, he said.
In Michael Mabe’s mind, someone in the Texas City Police Department watched that video of a sworn officer stealing money from a dying man and decided not to report it, he said.
Officials with the police department on Friday afternoon, after several requests for comment, referred all questions about the investigation of Crouch to the city attorney. The city attorney was unavailable for comment by deadline.
To this day, Michael Mabe has still not seen the video of Crouch taking money from his father, he said. Before Crouch’s plea agreement, city officials told Mabe it couldn’t be released because it was part of an ongoing investigation, and now say it would cost $10,000 to produce the video and records of who had accessed it, Mabe said.
“There’s no way the first time he did this was to Dad,” Mabe said. “I really hope they use this as an opportunity to clean up the culture. My mom, sister and I were able to get some closure because we have the resources, but what about people without resources? They have to take this sort of thing on the chin.”
