GALVESTON
Before engaging in the evening’s activities, attendees of a Vision Galveston workshop were given eight coins and were asked to drop them in cups representing a wide variety of needs and wants across the island, ranging from storm-surge protection to better playgrounds.
One woman complained that she had to decide whether to invest her money in better drainage on the East End, midtown or the West End.
“I want to pay for better drainage everywhere,” she said.
The exercise was part of a “Big Choices” workshop on Tuesday organized by Vision Galveston, the nonprofit community project seeking input to guide a resident-driven future of Galveston. The idea was for locals to discuss ideas about resiliency, development and growth, open space and the character of the city.
Christof Spieler, a consultant for the project from Houston agency Huitt-Zollars, kicked off the evening with a welcome to about 100 people gathered at the Scott Elementary School building near Ball High School.
“We want you to dive deeper into the topics you have identified as concerns,” Spieler said. “You’ll talk about what’s important to you and you’ll work collectively to come up with solutions.”
Spieler and other consultants have collated feedback from some 5,500 Galveston residents, collected by Vision Galveston staff and steering committee over the past few months. Large charts set on easels around the open auditorium offered maps and diagrams of flooding areas, parks, the seawall and other iconic aspects of the island and the city.
The crowd broke up into small groups and began the difficult business of agreeing.
In the breakout group dedicated to development and growth, a consultant told participants that many of the things people have said they want to see on the island — an H-E-B store, more retail shops, possible public transportation to Houston — might require a larger population to become a reality. If that’s the case, she asked, how do you want to see the city grow?
Consulting a detailed map of the island, participants determined which sites were appropriate or not appropriate for a variety of different housing, including everything from low-density single-family homes on large lots to attached townhouses to housing for seniors.
Flooding was the issue at hand in the activity dedicated to resiliency. Attendees were asked to put stickers on a large map showing exact locations in their neighborhoods where flooding is frequent.
In a more hands-on activity, participants played with small white models of street lanes and curbs, plants, pavilions and other structures that might line their ideal seawall.
Participants placed stickers signifying either their like or dislike of various landscape schemes designed to curb flooding. An offshore breakwater made of piled-up cement blocks got a thumbs down, while bioswales — small absorbent landscapes along street curbs — along with open space turned into stormwater wetlands got thumbs up.
The exercise determining residents’ priorities for the character of Galveston proved to be the most difficult to agree on. Posed with 16 statements on ideals for the city’s identity, ranging from weekend bedroom community for Houstonians to a center for research on coastal ecosystems, small groups had to toss out their eight least favorite statements and prioritize their top eight.
Three different groups prioritized a future Galveston in which young families can raise children in a stimulating and safe environment.
One group couldn’t decide between two statements — one about Galveston being a national bird-watching destination and another about it being a center for research on resiliency and coastal ecosystems — and decided to incorporate the two into a new one: Galveston as a choice eco-tourism destination.
After much discussion, Galvestonians Trish Wooten, Bert Bagley, Alexander Stephens and Julia Cox agreed on their compromise statement, but consultant Spieler said they weren’t really making hard choices and needed to settle on just eight.
Grumbles ensued, followed by a reluctant and hard-earned consensus. The group posed for a picture with their list of Galveston character ideals.
At the end of the evening, Spieler announced which community wants and needs had received the most support from the coins dropped earlier in the evening.
Storm surge protection for the East End and midtown placed fifth and fourth; rail or bus to Houston placed third; street drainage improvement took second place; and first was was improving kindergarten through 12th-grade education.
