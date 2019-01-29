A member of a group that originally formed to protest the state of special education at Clear Creek Independent School District is encouraged about several steps the district has taken, including forming an advisory committee, in response to the criticism, she said.
“So far, I’m very pleased with how things are going and am hopeful we will see some positive change,” said Marta Brain, one of the organizers of Parents for CCISD Special Education Reform.
The group, which formed in May and used social media campaigning and billboards along Interstate 45 to draw attention, accused the district of illegally placing special needs students in isolation, emotional abuse, physical abuse and retaliation against parents, among other concerns.
But, in the months since the group first went public with criticisms, the tone between the district and the parents has changed.
The biggest change has been the district in November announcing the formation of the special education parent advisory committee, Brain said.
The committee, which is comprised of more than 40 parents drawn by lottery from each of the district’s schools, meets quarterly with Superintendent Greg Smith and other district staff to discuss various topics related to special education services, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“It’s been collaborative and eye-opening on our end of the really simple things we can do to make a difference and collaborate better with parents,” Polsen said.
The group has met twice — once in November and a second time on Jan. 23 — and already has been through several different topics, such as making general education classes more inclusive toward special education students, Polsen said.
“We have realized how isolated it can feel, in a big high school, for a small population of parents with special needs children,” Polsen said. “This has become a great place for them to connect as parents, and for us to hear their hopes, dreams and aspirations for their children.”
The district has about 4,200 students overseen by special education services, a department that includes 300 teachers, 300 paraprofessional staff, 60 speech pathologists, 20 occupational and physical therapists, 50 assessment staff, 30 dyslexia teachers and 11 administrators, according to a presentation at the November meeting.
“We parents gave feedback, ideas and asked questions and the district reps listened, took notes and seemed very receptive to what we had to say,” Brain said.
The parents set the meeting agendas and their feedback informs what staff discuss and present, Polsen said.
The group will continue to meet quarterly for the foreseeable future, district officials said. All of the members are serving either one- or two-year terms.
“They’re beneficial for everybody,” Polsen said. “I see no reason why we’d say the work is done. We all realize this forum was needed and is needed and we look forward to continue to grow it.”
The next step in the district’s special education plan is to present findings from an Austin-based consulting group at a March board of trustees meeting, after which that will also come before the advisory group, Polsen said.
Organizers with Parents for CCISD Special Education Reform included a review of the district’s handling of special education services as one of its initial demands. Shortly after that, the district’s trustees in July approved a $149,500 contract with Austin-based Gibson Consulting Group to review all aspects of the special education program, officials said.
