The Texas Transportation Commission has included the longstanding plan to extend the Grand Parkway through Galveston County on its 2020 funding plan, despite previously including a provision to remove the unfinished parts of the project, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
While Galveston County residents and leaders could finally celebrate after Thursday’s vote, state Sen. Larry Taylor had earlier said he doubted the project would be cut from the funding list.
Local leaders argue the project is critical because it would spur development along the northern reaches of Galveston County, especially in the fast-growing western part of League City. Additionally, it would enhance the region’s storm evacuation options and provide a much-needed east-to-west corridor in an area where most highways run north to south.
Several officials, including County Judge Mark Henry, had gone to Austin to support the project.
Transportation officials in July unveiled the state's 2020 Unified Transportation Program and announced their intent to remove the unfinished parts of the Grand Parkway, more than $1.3 billion, from the funding plan.
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area under construction since 1994. Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 35 in Alvin, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.