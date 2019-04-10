There are at least two Election Days before Galveston voters choose a new mayor and city council, but one former mayor is getting a head start on the 2020 campaign season.
Roger “Bo” Quiroga on April 4 notified the Galveston City Secretary’s office he had named a campaign treasurer for a 2020 mayoral run.
Quiroga was the mayor of Galveston from 1998 to 2004. He served three terms. More recently, Quiroga served as the Port of Galveston’s director of economic development and external affairs. He left that position in 2018 during a reorganization led by Port Director Rodger Rees.
Quiroga has served on the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, and the Galveston College Board of Regents, and was the president and CEO of the former University National Bank.
Quiroga used the filing to publicly declare his candidacy, although candidates can’t file for a place on the ballot until January. Nevertheless, Quiroga has set up a campaign Facebook page and Twitter account.
“As you know, time flies and I have a lot of catching up to do,” Quiroga said Wednesday about why he made his campaign announcement so unusually early.
The filing allows Quiroga to collect campaign contributions.
Galveston City Secretary Janelle Williams said Quiroga was the only person to have recently filed a notice for campaign treasurers.
One thing is certain about the 2020 election: It will result in a new Galveston mayor. Mayor Jim Yarbrough is in his third term and not allowed under city rules to run again.
Yarbrough was first elected in 2014.
NOTEBOOK
State Rep. Mayes Middleton on Tuesday drew the ire of Mark Tippetts, a former Libertarian candidate for governor. Tippetts criticized Middleton over House Bill 4416, which would make it harder for third-party candidates to get on statewide election ballots. Under Middleton’s proposal, third parties, such as the Libertarian Party, would have to receive 10 percent of the state’s total votes in a general election to automatically qualify for spots on ballots for the next election. The threshold now is 5 percent of the vote.
If they didn’t reach that mark, third parties would have to organize tens of thousands of people to file as precinct convention participants. ... Tippetts called the bill an “attack on liberty.” ... An inbox note: Vanessa McAfee resigned from the executive board of the Texas Democratic Women of Galveston County on Monday. The group is a small — it has 265 followers on Facebook — advocacy group that aims to increase political involvement among Democratic women. McAfee did not respond to requests for comment. ... There are 23 days left until the May 4 Election Day. Early voting begins on April 22. ... There are 46 days remaining in the Texas legislative session.
