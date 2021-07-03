Despite rain earlier in the day, crowds gathered at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex in League City on Saturday for a patriotic display of fireworks at the 2021 League City Fireworks Extravaganza.
The free event, hosted by the city of League City and sponsored by Ameriwaste, featured live music, food, games, crafts and fireworks set to music.
