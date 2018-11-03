GALVESTON
The city aims to reduce the cost of water lost to aging infrastructure and faulty meters by $1.84 million — from $2.5 million a year to $733,000 — with integrated, updated technologies.
The program seeks to reduce the volume of water lost by 715 million gallons a year, from 1 billion gallons to about 316 million a year, officials said.
The city council is soon expected to consider funding the program with as much as $300,000 a year, which could reduce the need for increases in the rates charged to residents and businesses for water, officials said.
Most of the water is lost because of leaks in pipes and other infrastructure, but the more expensive loss to the city is in dollars lost to meter inaccuracies, said Tory Wagoner, director of operations for North Carolina-based Cavanaugh Solutions.
The city hired the company in April for $26,000 to analyze municipal water consumption, according to a city spokeswoman.
The city council could consider a program utilizing various technologies such as upgraded meters or leak detection as soon as January, said Brandon Cook, assistant city manager of development and municipal services.
Exactly what that technology will be is still undetermined and staff will be assessing options over the next few months, but upgrading meters is a strong possibility, Cook said. The upgrade would replace current meters with those that read a customer’s use more accurately, he said.
The city water system has been losing about $2.5 million a year, in large part because some customers are using more than they are paying for because of meters, officials said.
The city also will consider district metering areas, which would divide the city’s meters into regions to help pinpoint leaks or overuse, Cook said.
At an Oct. 25 city council workshop, Wagoner proposed a preliminary budget of $200,000 to $300,000 annually.
The city implemented the data-gathering phase of the program to avoid raising rates for customers, Cook said.
While the city started the program last year, staff members had to reassess it this year after a major leak was discovered and repaired in November of 2017, Cook said.
That leak near English Bayou allowed an estimated 3 million gallons a day of treated water to escape into the stormwater system before it was fixed, a city spokeswoman said.
An estimated 828 million gallons of water was lost to leaks in 2017, not counting the November leak, Wagoner said.
This is why the city is exploring technology such as pressure optimization and a satellite-based scanning system to more accurately pinpoint leaks, Cook said.
“They have that now where you can use it to scan the whole island and determine what’s the probability of a leak in a three-block radius,” Cook said.
But the city lost $1.72 million from system inaccuracies last year, more than twice the economic loss from leaks, Wagoner said.
Almost 90 percent of those losses were because meters are recording, and the city is billing for, less water than people are using, he said.
Cook agreed patching leaks ultimately doesn’t save the city the most money, he said. The 2017 leak amounted to about $600,000 in actual savings for the city, he said.
“We have $11.5 million that we spend with Gulf Coast Water Authority,” Cook said.
Next week, city staff will be discussing the first stages of looking at the options for replacing the larger meters, Cook said. Larger meters are typically used for non-residential purposes and have lower accuracy rates than smaller ones, he said.
The city council could see an agenda item in January authorizing such a program, he said.
Ultimately, Galveston isn’t looking to completely eliminate lost water or revenue, Wagoner said.
“You can spend a lot of money really quickly on some of these capital projects, so it’s important that you go about it in a very precise way,” Wagoner said.
At some point, spending to mitigate water loss outweighs its economic benefits, he said. Galveston will be most efficient when it loses only 316 million gallons per year, he said.
Water loss for Galveston is average compared with other Texas cities, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We estimate that leaks right now are about average in terms of our water loss, which is a big improvement for us but we can do more,” Maxwell said.
But the city has a more socially conscious responsibility to cutting water loss, Maxwell said.
“It becomes a more critical issue for us in terms of water waste,” Maxwell said. “I predict in the next few years water will be traded in terms of oil. It’ll be that precious.”
