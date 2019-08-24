GALVESTON
Thousands of homeowners in Galveston County this week will mark the two-year anniversary of the day Hurricane Harvey flooded their homes and upended their lives.
Harvey was born Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, as a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa, eventually merging with a broad area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas Aug. 25, 2017, as a Category 4 hurricane, slamming into Rockport, according to the weather service.
Instead of moving inland and farther away from the coast, Harvey stalled over South and Southeast Texas for days, producing catastrophic and deadly flash and river flooding.
Harvey’s floods and rains inundated Galveston County homes on the mainland, prompting dramatic boat rescues and sending residents in search of safety and higher ground.
Some of those people never returned to their homes. Some were insured or have used their own resources to rebuild, and still other people have waited to find out whether they qualify for federal disaster relief money that could be used to repair or rebuild their homes.
Two years after Harvey, most of that final group is still waiting to rebuild, according to the Texas General Land Office.
As of Friday, the land office, which is managing most of Texas’ Harvey housing recovery, said nearly 1,500 people in Galveston County had applied to participate in its Homeowner Assistance Program — the program that’s meant to rebuild and replace hurricane-damaged houses.
Of those applications, only 16 had been approved and the house rebuilt, according to the land office. The most recent house was completed and turned over to its owner, a Hitchcock resident, on Friday.
As of Friday, the program had not built any houses in Dickinson, which suffered the most widespread damage during Harvey. There have been 29 Harvey homes approved in Dickinson according to the land office, eight of which are under construction.
While the numbers of houses completed are low, it’s about where the land office expected to be at this point in housing recovery, said spokeswoman Brittany Eck.
“I don’t believe these numbers are too far off base,” Eck said, referring to the land office’s statewide Harvey total. “Our goal was 100 homes complete and 1,000 approved. We’re going to exceed both of those.”
Statewide, not including Harris County and Houston, the land office had received more than 12,000 applications to the housing assistance program as of Friday, according to the land office. Of those, 1,443 applications have come from Galveston County.
Galveston County is the second-highest source of applications for the program so far, behind Jefferson County.
Some of the reason that so many homeowners are still waiting for their applications to be processed is because the land office is waiting for applicants to the program to provide all of the necessary paperwork, or because agency needs to figure out how to construct homes within local cities’ existing guidelines.
In Dickinson, officials earlier this month said recovery home construction had been delayed because of city rules that required the pilings under raised homes be enclosed.
The land office is required to follow local building guidelines when planning and constructing a home, Eck said.
Once a home is approved for construction in Galveston County, it takes an average of 47 days to be built, Eck said.
The waiting can be taxing.
Clifford Hilburn, 59, of Bacliff, signed up for the land office’s housing program last year after having little luck getting help through a different program managed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration, he said.
Hilburn’s home in Bacliff was flooded with more than a foot of water. Cracks have formed on the home’s walls and the floor feels like it could give out at any time, he said.
He’s been sleeping on a pull-out couch since Harvey hit, he said.
“It’s been slow, but I’m confident,” Hilburn said. “They’ve never failed to answer any question I had, except for when.”
People have inspected his home to ensure it’s not a historic structure or that construction won’t damage any nearby historic structures, he said.
The most frustrating thing about the process is waiting for news of when things will begin, he said. Hilburn is enthusiastic about the promises made by the program, including that his new home will include a master bedroom and new furniture, he said.
“I have faith in the Lord it’s going to happen,” he said.
The land office’s current plan is to complete all of its Harvey home rebuilding by 2024, Eck said. The land office is still accepting applications from people in Galveston County, she said.
