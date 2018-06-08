SANTA FE
City officials are seeking grant money to keep a center offering emotional and psychological support to residents after a May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School open for up to five years.
The city council at a special meeting Tuesday night approved filing two grant applications; one with the Texas Governor’s Office for a Victims of Crime Act grant; and another with the U.S. Department of Justice for victim support services funding available through the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, operates in partnership with the city, Santa Fe Independent School District and Gulf Coast Center, a nonprofit providing mental health and recovery services in Galveston County.
City officials contacted late Friday couldn’t immediately say exactly how the center is funded now.
The center, which offers case management, counseling and referrals to resources that can help people recover from the tragedy, will be a continued focus for the city, Mayor Jason Tabor said
“The state is going to be doing the work for us and they will be bringing in money for us,” Tabor said. “We are at the very beginning stages.”
Once the American Red Cross left Santa Fe, it was up to officials to support the community with counseling, Tabor said.
“You have to take over,” he said. “We are going to offer this to the entire community. It could be anyone that can go to the center and it’s free of charge. We are looking up to five years from now.”
It is unknown when the city would get the grant money, Tabor said.
“It’s a longer process but the state is going to speed this up as fast as they can,” he said. “It’s going to give us some help but it’s not like we are going to delay the center.”
Officials didn’t yet know how much money might be available to fund the center, City Manager Joe Dickson said.
“I am not going to even venture,” he said. “But it will be enough to cover the cost of the center.”
Counseling is important and some in the community need as much emotional support as possible, Dickson said.
“The need is still here,” he said. “Counseling will be necessary not only for the victims but other citizens that have been affected by the ordeal.”
The city is trying to recover and support centers can give some comfort, Tabor said.
“We are going forward with what is necessary for the community,” he said.
Residents of Santa Fe suffered trauma May 18 when a gunman opened fire in an art classroom at Santa Fe High School killing eight students and two teachers and wounding 13 others.
The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
