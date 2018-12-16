GALVESTON
The city plans to issue a 30-year, $35 million certificate of obligation for water and sanitary sewer projects next year that would trigger a 7 percent increase in water rates.
The rate hike would take effect as early as February.
“This is the second new money water and sewer bond sale that we will have had since doing our stepped up capital project activity,” Finance Director Mike Loftin said. “The money from this sale will go to both water and sanitary sewer.”
The city has a list of 10 water and six sanitary sewer projects it plans to use the $35 million for including reconstruction of a wastewater treatment plant in Pirates Beach, replacement of water valves and upgraded metering, according to council documents.
The $35 million will pay for contracts the city expects to award between February 2019 and January 2020, according to staff reports.
“This has been part of our rolling five-year operational plan for a long time,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
These projects will allow the city to keep up with demand and ensure the island has a store of water, he said.
These projects are separate from a $62 million bond package voters approved in May of 2017, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. Last year’s collection of projects focused on street and drainage issues, she said.
The certificates of obligation don’t require voter approval because they’re supported by city revenue from water and sewer fees, rather than than property taxes, Barnett said.
Next month when the city council is scheduled to vote on issuing the debt, it will also consider a 7 percent hike in city water rates.
“What we thought we were going to have to do is increase water rates both this year and next year,” Loftin said. “Now it appears as though a 7 percent increase in water rates will hold us all the way through the end of the next fiscal year.”
In September 2020, the city will need to reassess the rate, Loftin said. The city last raised water and sewer rates in October of 2015.
This is the second parcel in a round of revenue-backed sales. Last January, the city issued $35 million to pay for a variety of capital projects and sewer projects, Barnett said.
“The largest single project in that list was an approximately $19 million water line connecting the 59th Street pump station to many West End users,” Barnett said.
The 2019-2023 capital improvement plan calls for $171 million in water, wastewater and airport improvement projects, according to staff reports.
The plan also predicted $86 million in future water bonds and $32 million in future wastewater bonds, according to the report.
“What we’ve done is rather than go out and issue a whole bunch of debt at one time is part and parcel these certificates,” Maxwell said.
Thursday’s council approval marks the start of a public notice period mandated by state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.