Friday is the deadline for Galveston County property owners using the split payment option to pay the first half of their property taxes.
The second half is due by July 1 to avoid penalties and interest.
The Galveston County Tax Office will accept payments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at any of its branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City, or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Friendswood City Hall.
Payments also can be made online at www.galcotax.com, or by calling 866-865-1433 or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
For information, call 409-765-3277.
— Angela Wilson
