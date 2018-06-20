FRIENDSWOOD
Work has stalled on a proposed shopping center at 2811 Dixie Farm Road after Friendswood officials told the property owner June 12 he had to reapply for a permit.
Trucks already had dumped tons of dirt at the site near the Blackhawk Boulevard intersection, which caused concern among residents worried the dirt piles might worsen flood risk.
City staff members took another look at the paperwork, found a discrepancy and voided the permit, officials said.
Jon Arledge, developer of the proposed 60,000-square-foot Parkwood Plaza that could have a restaurant as an anchor, is awaiting the outcome of new permit applications before continuing construction, he said.
“Everybody’s pointing fingers,” Arledge said. “I didn’t put the dirt there.”
Property owner Robert Wood arranged to have the dirt dumped at the site, Arledge said. Wood could not be reached Tuesday or Wednesday for comment.
The outcome depends on whether and when Wood gets the proper permits from both Friendswood and the Harris County Flood Control District.
The city sent Wood an official letter June 12 asking him to bring the dirt in compliance with a 2-foot height limitation, City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
Wood applied for a permit Nov. 13 and the city approved it Nov. 14, according to the letter from Patrick Donart, public works director and city engineer.
But the approval happened before Friendswood City Council had held a required second reading of an ordinance to adopt 1999 flood maps from Federal Emergency Management Agency for the part of the city in Harris County.
“In order to properly proceed with a development permit, a permit will need to be resubmitted,” the letter stated.
The city wanted paperwork from Wood including a site plan and an approval from the Harris County Flood Control District.
“It was an unfortunate sequence of events,” resident Don Johnson said. He lives on the other side of Clear Creek from the proposed shopping center site. He is married to Galveston County Tax Assessor and Tax Collector Cheryl Johnson, who also has criticized the dirt on the site.
A better use of that land, from the Johnsons’ perspective, would be a detention area. The piled-high dirt could act as a dam, they and other residents said.
Don Johnson still likes the idea of a detention pond near 2811 Dixie Farm Road, he said.
“We need flood relief,” he said. “We don’t need a laundromat and a nail salon.”
