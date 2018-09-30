GALVESTON
Crews last month began a $2 million project on Harborside Drive from Interstate 45 to Ferry Road to improve traffic flow while also making it safer for people taking cruises from the island, officials said.
The project is meant to improve traffic signals, upgrade medians and enhance landscaping, city official said. City officials hope the changes will improve traffic related to cruises and pedestrian flow, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The planned work does not include a drainage component, Barnett said.
The Harborside work is a result of a study the Texas Department of Transportation conducted in 2014 with partners, Barnett said. Harborside Drive, or State Highway 275, is a road in TxDOT’s jurisdiction.
The study pointed to some concerns about safety and flow for pedestrian traffic coming to and going from the Port of Galveston’s booming cruise business that attracts thousands of people the island each week, she said.
The city expects the current phase of median work will continue through the end of October. The project will be completed in sections because of high traffic levels on the street, Barnett said.
The reconfiguring of the 23rd Street intersection should be complete Dec. 18, Barnett said.
The entire project will last 175 days, with an estimated completion date of March 4, she said.
“We don’t anticipate any full closures, but while the median work is underway, the city will close the interior eastbound and westbound lanes on Harborside Drive between 28th Street and 33rd Street,” Barnett said.
Harborside Drive is 6.2 miles between the bounds of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.