After months of debate and doubts about enforcement, the city council last week approved an ordinance requiring drivers to leave more room for bicyclist on city streets.
Dubbed the safe passage law, the ordinance will assess $500 fines against drivers who don’t keep 3 feet between their vehicles and bicyclists, pedestrians and people on horseback.
Drivers must also vacate the lane next to a bicycle, when possible, and slow down either by or to 20 mph when passing a bicyclist. For example, a diver passing a bicycle in 50-mph zone would be required slow to 30 mph; a driver passing in a 30-mph zone would be required to slow to 20 mph, under the ordinance.
The ordinance is set to come into effect May 1.
The ordinance also requires cyclists to mount red lights on the back of their bikes if riding after dusk, and established a $50 fine for violations.
That requirement could become a burden for some people, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
“At some point, we’re going to have people trying to get home from work late at night and those are the ones guaranteed to get $50,” Bly said. “It’s a great community service project. It’s not a good ordinance.”
State law already requires a white light on the front of bicycles and a red reflector on the back of the bike.
Bly and District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle voted against the ordinance over concerns about enforcement and the hardship of purchasing and maintaining a light on some bicycle users.
The other five council members supported it.
“I think this is a pure safety issue,” District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said. “I’m all for this red light. If I’m on a bike, I don’t think it’s an overdue burden.”
During discussions, council members admitted enforcement will be a problem because measuring 3 feet between a car and bicycle.
The law is meant to protect all vulnerable road users including pedestrians, highway construction workers, utility workers or two truck operators.
The rule to slow down when passing cyclists doesn’t apply to state-owned roads such as Harborside Drive and FM 3005 because the city doesn’t have the authority to change speed limits on those streets, city officials said.
The city council decided to delay the enforcement of the law until May 1 to allow time for a public awareness campaign.
Really... to expensive? A hardship? I've been awfully broke numerous times in my lifetime but never so broke I couldn't spend $7-$10 (check Amazon) on something that might save my life. If they're required on motor vehicles, they should be required on bicycles which are obliged to obey the same traffic laws (which based on my experience, they seldom do).
