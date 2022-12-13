The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in an area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters.
The department also closed the area, leaving one area in the Bay open to harvesting.
The department closed the area, known officially as TX-1, after receiving reports from health departments in Southeast Texas and Florida that people who had consumed oysters from the area had gotten sick shortly thereafter.
The closure is another blow to harvesters who already were protesting numerous reef closures meant to allow oyster stocks to recover from overfishing and ecological stresses such as a flood and drought.
The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7.
Restaurants in the county were not seeing any particular problems with stocking oysters because of the recall.
“I was a little nervous when I had heard about the recall,” said Nick Gaido, an owner of Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant said.
Gaido’s was not affected by the recall, however, because the restaurant gets all of its oysters from Aransas Bay near Port Aransas, he said.
Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar in Galveston also wasn’t directly affected by the recall, because it gets its oysters from other areas.
“We source our oysters from Prestige Oysters,” Veronica Kovich, manager at Shucks Tavern & Oyster Bar said. “Besides that, a lot of our oysters come from the East Coast.”
Katie’s Seafood House in Galveston sources its oysters from Florida, officials said.
The oyster harvesting season, which opened Nov. 1, has been limited by numerous reef closures.
Before the season started, The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department closed all but three of nine Galveston Bay harvesting areas. It closed one more after the season had begun.
The closures were based on samples collected by the department showing low catch rates of legal-sized, harvestable oysters, the department said.
Harvesters have disputed those findings and argued closures would cost the industry more than 300 jobs.
