HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock commissioner who encouraged a recall of the city’s mayor last summer has filed to run for the city’s top elected position herself in May.
Monica Cantrell, District 2 commissioner, filed to run for the mayoral seat earlier this month. By doing so, Cantrell is putting herself in position to answer the call for a change in leadership she kicked off when she encouraged Hitchcock residents to mount a recall campaign against Mayor Dorothy Childress in August.
Cantrell is the only candidate who has filed for the unpaid position so far, according to city records.
“I filed the first hour of the first day that I could file,” she said. “I just wanted to let people know that I was serious and committed to following through with this.”
Others have claimed they would run and requested filing papers from the city, but no one has brought them back yet, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer said.
In August, Cantrell walked out of the closed door executive session during which Childress controversially fired former Police Chief John Hamm and told a packed meeting room that they can recall elected officials in Hitchcock if they want to.
“You all have the right to recall the mayor, or any of us,” Cantrell said at the time. “Be careful who you vote for.”
“Get her out,” the crowd chanted at Childress afterward.
In an interview on Thursday, Cantrell clarified she didn’t lead the recall effort, she just told people they “needed to recall” the elected officials who played a role in Hamm’s firing.
“The majority of citizens didn’t want our police force dismantled in that way,” she said.
Cantrell, who has served as a commissioner since 2017 and was a member of the Hitchcock school district’s school board for more than a decade before that, has been considering running for mayor for more than two years, she said.
The city has plenty of land for commercial, residential and industrial growth and needs a transparent and communicative leader to navigate that process, she said.
“I would model the growth of the city in the same way the school board did when the school district grew from 800 kids to 1,600,” Cantrell said. “Right now we’re lacking the necessary policies and procedures, and the enforcement of those policies, on the city level to get anything done.”
Childress, who took over as mayor after former Mayor Anthony Matranga resigned in 2017 because of health reasons, hasn’t decided whether or not she’ll run for the position, she said.
“I have until the 15th of February,” she said, referring to the filing deadline for the May election. “It’s still up in the air.”
Also up for election are the district 1 and 2 seats, which are currently held by Fard Abdullah and Cantrell. Only Abdullah has filed to run for the District 1 seat. Two candidates, Christopher Armacost and Brandon Faulkner, have filed to run for the District 2 commissioner position.
