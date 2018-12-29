Galveston County residents filled the Old Central Cultural Center on Saturday to celebrate Kwanzaa. The African-American, seven-day celebration began Wednesday and ends Tuesday. Saturday’s festivities took place on the fourth night of Kwanzaa, represented by Ujamaa, or cooperative economics, one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
— Jennifer Reynolds
