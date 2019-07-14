LEAGUE CITY
As the state’s transportation commission begins public hearings about projects to include on its 2020 funding list, several area cities are pushing to restart a stalled plan to bring the Grand Parkway through Galveston County.
League City last week became the latest city to do so, approving a resolution soliciting the Texas Transportation Commission to complete the final studies needed to advance Segment B of the Grand Parkway project — an undertaking that has, in recent years, become a topic of conversation among state legislators.
“We don’t want this to fall on the back burner,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “We aren’t mad at anyone, we’re just doing what we can to make sure nothing changes.”
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area under construction since 1994. Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 35 in Alvin, officials said.
But, for all of the local action pushing project, its actual status at the state level is mired in uncertainty.
Responding to a request for comment about the project, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said Galveston and Brazoria counties currently have the right to develop the project first, but that the department might get involved if they give up that right.
But that statement doesn’t actually say anything new about the project, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
State officials for months have been mum about the project as local leaders have gone back-and-forth about what they are hearing about it.
Hallisey in February told council members he heard local work on the segment in Galveston County could soon begin, a reversal from previous months when he worried the project might have hit a snag because of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s opposition to toll roads, an opinion at least several area officials shared.
Patrick in November 2017 spoke out against toll roads in a letter to J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission.
“Since I became Lt. Governor and before, as a state senator, I have strongly supported efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on toll roads by making transportation funding a priority,” Patrick said.
The proposed segment of the Grand Parkway would have been a tollway, officials have said.
The crackdown on tollways has stalled some other projects around the region, such as the southern half of state Highway 249 near the Grand Parkway in northwest Houston.
The city council in its resolution specifically calls for the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with a traffic revenue study, land acquisition, design and ultimately construction, documents show.
The transportation commission each year approves a Unified Transportation Program, which is a 10-year plan to guide future construction projects and related activities, officials said.
The Grand Parkway project through Galveston County does not appear on the commission’s 2019 list, records show.
The commission has scheduled two public hearings, one at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the second at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, both in Austin before eventually taking action on the 2020 edition, officials said.
