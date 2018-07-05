The Army Corps of Engineers will spend about $5 billion on disaster recovery projects, with about $300 million slated for a long-sought project on Clear Creek, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
About $2 million will go toward the study of a proposed coastal spine while almost $4 billion will go toward building out a series of proposed levees and seawalls between Sabine Pass and Galveston Bay, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The corps will spend the money on flood mitigation projects, many of which have been in the works or sought for many years, if not decades.
The allocation was a result of the disaster supplemental budget passed by Congress earlier this year, and is in addition to the $500 million announced by the corps in June, Abbott’s office said.
Hurricane Harvey, which flooded thousands in Galveston County in late August, prompted the latest injection of spending.
“The billions allocated to Texas today is welcome news as we continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” Abbott said. “This funding will go a long way toward future-proofing Texas against another hurricane and strengthening our infrastructure to withstand dangerous flooding.”
The biggest projects in Galveston County include the Clear Creek flood control project and Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration study, which is a study for the Ike Dike.
The corps of engineers has worked on a flood control plan for Clear Creek since the 1960s, but did not have the funding allocated for it.
The latest proposal earmarks $295 million to complete the project, which includes enlarging the channel and easing bends along 15.3 miles of the creek.
The Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study, also known as the Coastal Texas Study, will involve engineering, economic and environmental analyses on large-scale projects, which may be considered by Congress for authorization and funding, according to the state.
The majority of the money — nearly 80 percent — is set aside for a Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Texas Coastal Storm Risk Management and Ecosystem Restoration project.
The Sabine-Galveston project has been framed as part of the coastal spine, or Ike Dike proposal, but it’s actually a separate levee-improvement project that was approved 12 years ago.
The project would raise the height of levees and build new seawalls in Port Arthur and build a new system of levees and floodwalls between Sabine and Neches River floodplains, according to the army corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.