Attorney David P. Salyer received the 2020 Community Benefactor Award from Galveston’s Mary Moody Northen Endowment, according to a release from the endowment.

A native Galvestonian, Salyer is the former president of the Galveston Historical Foundation, Galveston County Young Lawyers’ Association and the Galveston County Bar Association. He has chaired numerous committees and boards on the island as well.

