Galveston College’s board of regents is scheduled to vote at a special called board meeting Wednesday about whether to hire a public relations firm to develop and implement a fund-raising feasibility study and capital campaign for the college.
Proposals from two separate firms total $253,480 and $446,000 respectively to conduct the feasibility study and organize the capital campaign.
The college had budgeted $180,000, $15,000 a month, for consulting this year, President W. Myles Shelton has said.
The capital campaign would focus on facilities, according to minutes from the November meeting of the facilities committee. The college in recent months has entertained proposals from contractors to build a housing project for students on campus.
Cargill’s proposal to conduct the feasibility study was $31,600 and Dini Spheris’ was $62,000. If the board approves moving ahead with a feasibility study and the results are positive, the college will consider proceeding with a capital campaign and will bring a separate request for a consultant contract, according to the facilities committee minutes.
The facilities committee will meet immediately before the board meeting to formalize its proposal. The board meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m., includes an opportunity for public comment before the vote is taken.
The facilities committee voted to defer making a recommendation to the board at its Nov. 14 meeting, opting for time to review the two proposals. Michael Hughes, facilities committee chairperson, will bring a report of the continued discussion and the committee’s recommendation to the board for consideration on Wednesday.
