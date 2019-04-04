GALVESTON
After a 10-month search, the University of Texas Medical Branch on Thursday named Charles Mouton as its new, top academic leader.
Mouton, who is the acting dean of the medical branch’s School of Medicine, was appointed as executive vice president provost and permanent dean of the medical school on Thursday morning.
He will start his new position Monday.
“I’m honored and humbled to do this job,” Mouton said. “UTMB is a great and historic institution that has had outstanding leadership throughout its history. I’m truly honored to be part of the leadership team.”
Mouton replaces Dr. Danny Jacobs, who left last year to become president of Oregon Health & Science University.
Mouton was selected after a 10-month search for a new provost, said medical branch president David Callender.
“He has a vision for how UTMB can break new ground in training the next generation of caregivers and scientists to work in interprofessional teams and with emerging technology to meet the evolving needs of patients,” Callender said.
The provost is the school’s chief academic officer and is responsible for developing and enacting education, research and clinical faculty priorities, according to the medical branch. Mouton will oversee the School of Medicine, School of Nursing, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the School of Health Professions. He also will oversee the medical branch’s faculty and research enterprises, including the Galveston National Laboratory.
“I am confident that, under his skilled leadership, our academic enterprise will continue to progress and flourish,” Callender said.
Mouton’s ascension to the provost job comes as the medical branch is set to open its new $90 million Health Education Center on the Galveston campus. It’s the first new academic building to be built on the campus in 40 years and will be used by students from all four schools.
The building is going to bring “new and exciting” things to the campus, including classrooms that use virtual reality programs to train students from different medical disciplines, Mouton said.
Mouton began working at the medical branch in 2017. He previously worked as an administrator at Meharry Medical College in Nashville; Howard University College of Medicine; the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio; and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.
Mouton’s salary as provost hasn’t yet been set because it’s subject to approval by the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Board of Regents, a medical branch spokesman said.
His current salary at the medical branch is $531,000. He is expected to get a raise that is “proportionate with the role of provost,” the spokesman said.
The regents next meeting is in May.
