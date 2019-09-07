LEAGUE CITY
A groundswell of support saved plans to extend the Grand Parkway through Galveston County, but when construction might begin on the final section is still unknown.
About a week after the Texas Transportation Commission voted on a 2020 funding schedule that included projects to complete the unfinished parts of the Grand Parkway, a total of more than $1.3 billion, local transportation officials gave no definitive timetable for when the next steps might begin.
“Currently the scope for the toll revenue study and the timeline for completion of the study are being evaluated,” said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
But while deferring on a firm schedule, Perez did say state officials recognize the importance of Segment B to the area.
“The roadway would serve as a hurricane evacuation route, relieve congestion in Alvin, serve the growing areas of League City and provide connectivity for the surrounding communities,” he said.
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area under construction since 1994. Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 288 in Brazoria County, Perez said.
The roadway would include two lanes in each direction, Perez said.
“For Segment B, Brazoria and Galveston counties have the right to develop the project first,” Perez said. “If the counties give up their right to build these highway sections, the state may proceed with building this segment as it has with other Grand Parkway segments.”
Additionally, Segment A, which would run from Interstate 45 to state Highway 146, remains unfinished. That would cost about $500 million to complete, Perez said.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey last week told The Daily News he had already had several conversations with state transportation officials about moving forward with the plan, and those discussions would continue until the project is complete.
“As of last week, we heard that it had been stalled a couple of years ago, but that it was coming off the shelf, and they were looking to get it done,” Hallisey said.
Transportation officials in July unveiled the state’s 2020 Unified Transportation Program and announced their intent to remove the unfinished parts of the Grand Parkway, more than $1.3 billion, from the funding plan.
While state officials have never been clear about why they considered doing that, local representatives have guessed the problem stems from a growing opposition to toll roads. The Grand Parkway would be a toll road.
Texas voters in 2014 and 2015 overwhelmingly agreed to provide the Texas Department of Transportation with billions of dollars in new revenue from various streams. The ballot language, however, said the money could not be used for toll roads or toll lanes.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November 2017 spoke out against toll roads in a letter to J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, a five-member board that governs the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We’re hoping they move expeditiously now,” Hallisey said. “Part of our discussions with the transportation commission is we are not giving up, that we’ll be back next month and that we want status reports.”
