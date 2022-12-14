LA MARQUE
Construction was completed this week on an upgraded facility for the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.
LA MARQUE
Construction was completed this week on an upgraded facility for the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.
The building, 1205 Oak St., is about 15,000 square feet, roughly three times as big as the current medical examiner's office, and cost about $6.5 million, officials said. Federal Emergency Management Agency funds paid for 90 percent of the project, county officials said.
“We are going to be moving to a new fully renovated facility on Jan. 9,” Erin Barnhart, Galveston county chief medical examiner said.
The county had for years discussed replacing the medical examiner’s office, 6607 FM 1764, next to the Mainland Medical Center, with a facility that’s less crowded and more modern.
The old facility was cramped and just generally outdated, officials have argued.
The new building, which has been in the works for almost 10 years, has benefits the old building couldn't provide such as eight autopsy stations, a much-needed upgrade from two in the old building, and a separate "decomposition room" that will provide a safer environment, Barnhart said.
“Additionally, we will have a much larger and more secure evidence storage facility in the new building,” she said.
“We are really excited for this upgrade and grateful to our county officials for their commitment to this project,” Barnhart said. “We look forward to using the new building.”
Building a new facility is more than just providing a nicer space for county employees, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said in a previous interview. The medical examiner’s office plays an important role in the county’s criminal justice system and needs to be up-to-date and functional to help preserve evidence, he said.
“In the case of a homicide, we want to have a good forensic evaluation and investigation,” Henry said at the time. “The DA’s office relies heavily on the medical examiner’s office to get convictions for capital murder cases.”
The new building originally was to be funded under an $80 million bond county voters approved in 2017. After the bond passed, however, the county received approval to use Hurricane Ike recovery money, Henry said at the time. The bond money originally meant for the medical examiner’s office would be for other facilities projects.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.