GALVESTON
The city of Galveston on Tuesday will receive a community heritage award from BNSF Railway to recognize the city’s historical association with railroads.
“What we’re doing with the community heritage award is honoring the city of Galveston for its growth and development in relation to rail traffic,” Joseph Faust, a spokesman for BNSF Railway said.
“Even today in 2018, the railroad plays a big part along with the city of Galveston in providing goods throughout the western United States.”
The award comes with two $5,000 grants, one for the Galveston Railroad Museum in the island’s downtown and another for nonprofit Better Parks for Galveston.
The award is partly to recognize the museum’s efforts to restore damage to trains and museum material caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008, Jennifer Kelso, the museum’s marketing director, said.
“It’s amazing to go from 10 years ago,” Kelso said. “We were at an utter loss, and now 10 years later, we’re getting a heritage award because of the restoration.”
The award recognizes the city’s importance as a center for railroad activity, Kelso said.
“The causeway used to be wooden and we were the only deep-water port in Texas,” Kelso said. “The cotton that came in from all over Texas got shipped out of Galveston and the way they got it here was the railroads.”
The 160-year-old BNSF Railroad company began the award program in 2015.
This year, Arkansas City, Kansas; Enid, Oklahoma; and Bonner County, Idaho, also will receive the recognition.
The awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place. Those wanting to attend should call 817-867-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.