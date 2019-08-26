GALVESTON
First responders from more than 60 agencies will practice using drones to conduct land and water search and rescue operations Tuesday in Galveston, officials announced.
The all-day training exercise for members of the Gulf Coast Public Safety Response Team is meant to teach first responders why drones are useful and how to conduct more successful operations, officials said.
The team is a coalition of public safety agencies near Galveston and Harris counties and has responded to several high-profile instances in recent years, including Hurricane Harvey and the search for former Kemah Chief Chris Reed, officials said.
Reed died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7.
The training will take place along Seawall Boulevard.
