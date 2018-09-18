HITCHCOCK
About a year after taking over financially struggling Hitchcock, the city’s fiscal future looks brighter after commissioners passed a balanced budget and kept the tax rate flat, Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
While Childress did not respond to a request for comment, she did release a letter to attendees of Monday’s commission meeting arguing the city was in a better position after major changes since she took office in November 2017.
“Many of you have been patient and for that I am grateful,” Childress said. “Others of you have not. Regardless, I am satisfied that my work has been worth the pain to protect the solvency of our city and I will continue to do so to the best of my ability for as long as I remain in office.”
But not all residents are satisfied with the mayor’s performance. Several Hitchcock residents have spoken at recent meetings asking Childress to step down because of what they called a lack of transparency, mismanagement of funds and because of her decision to fire John Hamm, who had been chief of police.
Some residents haven’t treated Childress fairly, said Sam Collins, another Hitchcock resident.
Commissioners approved a balanced 2019 general fund budget Monday that includes about $3.59 million in revenues and expenses, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer said.
The new fiscal year, which reflects a 21 percent reduction compared to 2017, begins Oct. 1, officials said.
“Expenditures are budgeted to be within expected revenues for the year with about $100,000 to spare,” Childress said.
The city also maintained the tax rate at 50 cents per $100 of valuation, Dieringer said.
The current fiscal year has been a tough one for the city of Hitchcock, Childress said.
Commissioners in March voted to eliminate four positions in the police department as part of a larger effort to cut $900,000 in expenses and keep the city out of the red, officials said.
The cuts were needed because sales tax revenues had declined substantially at the same time city officials had been drawing out of the fund balance to cover the shortfalls, two consultants said in February.
“For a city with over a $3 million annual operating budget, that trend was not only unacceptable, it could not continue if the financial solvency of the city were to be saved,” Childress said.
Childress also implemented a hiring freeze and halted capital projects to stem expenditures, she said.
The city should eventually maintain expenses of about $3.5 million to $3.6 million in a given fiscal year, consultants said in February. Commissioners in August 2017 approved a general budget of about $4.58 million in both total revenues and expenditures, according to documents.
