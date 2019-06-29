GALVESTON
An effort to make short-term rentals less conspicuous in residential neighborhoods could prompt the city to impose new sign regulations in some zoning districts.
Some residents have raised concerns that the signs some vacation rental owners place on their properties, which may list websites or phone numbers, are inappropriate in neighborhoods, said Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston.
“When you have got massive signs and banners on houses or fences or in the yard, you’re not being respectful to neighbors,” Branum said.
There are about 2,700 registered short-term rentals on the island, according to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which collects hotel occupancy taxes from the properties’ owners.
The Galveston City Council this week heard recommendations for new and clarified rules that seek to minimize the visual effect of signs for short-term rentals within neighborhoods.
This proposal indicates that many short-term rental owners are doing a good job of policing themselves, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
City staff members proposed changes to clarify that signs in urban neighborhood zoning districts are for commercial properties only. They also suggested limiting name plates, signs that identify an owner or occupant, to the first furnished floor of a house.
Name plates also couldn’t be placed on fences, stairs or railings.
The new rules would apply east of 103rd Street, according to the proposed changes.
The change is an effort to lower the profile of vacation rentals in neighborhoods, Branum said.
Branum doesn’t think the signs bring in much business for vacation rentals anyway, she said.
“People aren’t going to be driving around in neighborhoods to look for vacation rentals,” Branum said.
But that’s exactly how local company Ryson Real Estate and Vacation Rentals gets a lot of its business, said broker Jason Keeling.
“A lot of people want to put eyes on the property,” Keeling said.
Ryson often gets vacation rental bookings from people who discovered one of the company’s houses through the signage, Keeling said.
“It definitely hurts sales,” Keeling said of the proposed rules changes.
Keeling wouldn’t be opposed to some regulations because sometimes signs are too large, but he wants to be able to continue putting out signs on the properties managed by the company, he said.
There are pros and cons to signage on vacation rentals, said Katie McCarley, general manager of Soar Vacation Rental Services, a local company.
“I personally tend to lean toward the in-town homes not having signs on them,” McCarley said.
None of the in-town properties she manages have signage and that’s in large part for safety reasons, she said.
“I didn’t want to promote them as a vacant property,” McCarley said.
Frequently unoccupied properties could be inviting to criminals, she said.
For the West End, on the other hand, signage can be very beneficial, McCarley said.
“GPS can be a bit wacky on the West End,” McCarley said.
Recommendations for the new sign regulations could go before the city council as early as September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.