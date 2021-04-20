Douglas S. Tyler, the John Woods Harris Distinguished Chair in Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch, was elected the 2021-22 president for the Society of Surgical Oncology.
Tyler, whose clinical practice focuses on gastro-intestinal cancers and melanoma, also is an adjunct professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Department of Surgical Oncology.
